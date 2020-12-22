Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. 118,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,191,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

