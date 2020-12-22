Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO remained flat at $$22.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

