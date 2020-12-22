Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,061,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 744,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 142.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,744,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCP remained flat at $$22.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,221. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

