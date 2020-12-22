Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 2,201 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

