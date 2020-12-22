Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,810 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76.

