Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 187,887 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,321. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

