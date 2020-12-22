Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 3,122,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

