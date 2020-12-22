Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 321.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 188.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. ValuEngine cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,851 shares of company stock worth $4,201,766. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEWR opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

