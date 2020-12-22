Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 333.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,393 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,192,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HUYA by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,350,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.98. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUYA. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.