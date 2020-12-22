Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PJT Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PJT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $78.84.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

