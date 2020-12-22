Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.31, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

