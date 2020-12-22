Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,931 Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYND. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 11.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.14 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

