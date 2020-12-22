Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 138,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.39 million, a P/E ratio of 149.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.