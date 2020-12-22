Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David K. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00.

Vroom stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. 3,252,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,761. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Vroom’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 91,546 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,002,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

