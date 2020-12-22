Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

WKCMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF traded up $14.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $139.25.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

