Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Buy.

WKCMF stock opened at $139.25 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $139.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

