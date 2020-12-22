WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) Shares Gap Up to $437.00

WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $437.00, but opened at $453.00. WANdisco plc (WAND.L) shares last traded at $446.67, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 453.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 533.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

In related news, insider William Grant Dollens bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £896,000 ($1,170,629.74).

About WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

