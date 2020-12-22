WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,198,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.48. 20,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,503. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

