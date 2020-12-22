WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $94.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

WEC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200,592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 512,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

