Wedbush Increases Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $160.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON traded up $15.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.32. The company had a trading volume of 788,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,645,617. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock worth $88,922,927 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.