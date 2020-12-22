Wedbush Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Neutral

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGMS opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of -1.18. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,660.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $453,389. Company insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.