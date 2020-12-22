Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Slack Technologies (WORK)

Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2020 – Slack Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/9/2020 – Slack Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/3/2020 – Slack Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

12/3/2020 – Slack Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/2/2020 – Slack Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Slack Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Slack Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Slack Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Slack Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Slack Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

12/2/2020 – Slack Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/2/2020 – Slack Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Slack Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

12/2/2020 – Slack Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Slack Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2020 – Slack Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Slack Technologies is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Slack Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,806,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,723,148. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -73.93 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,275,206.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 350,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,273,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $25,525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,623 shares in the company, valued at $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,069,816 shares of company stock worth $38,521,507. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

