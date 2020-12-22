Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,826 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Scorpio Tankers worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $313,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 135.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $644.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.