Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,378 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

SNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $75.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.