Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBCP. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

HBCP opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

