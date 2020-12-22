Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,451 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Mesabi Trust worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE MSB opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $380.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

