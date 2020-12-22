Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,247 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ACBI opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

