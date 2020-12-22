Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,277 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.70 and a 200-day moving average of $209.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

