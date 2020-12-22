Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,444 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $319,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

Shares of TCF opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. TCF Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

