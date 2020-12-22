Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,939,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

