Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.