Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $348.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.62.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

