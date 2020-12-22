Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,482,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.