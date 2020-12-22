Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,272 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

TLK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

