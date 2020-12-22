Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Shares Gap Up to $0.81

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.93. Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 81,036 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of C$84.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

