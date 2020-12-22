Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

