WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.54

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.54 and traded as high as $46.62. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 229,418 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 49,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.