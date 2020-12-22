WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.83

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and traded as high as $53.31. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $53.22, with a volume of 492,633 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 149.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

