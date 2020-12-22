WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get WPP alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in WPP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,307. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.