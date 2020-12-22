WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WW. Wolfe Research started coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Shares of WW opened at $26.18 on Friday. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,089,621 shares of company stock valued at $32,594,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WW International by 62.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,361 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

