Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XBC shares. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,233,000.

Shares of CVE:XBC traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.49. 364,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,347. The company has a market cap of C$792.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.0700946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.