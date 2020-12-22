XIO (XIO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $621,967.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One XIO token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $621,967.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000174 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,005,292 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx. XIO’s official website is xio.network.

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

