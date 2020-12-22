Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.65. Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 49,311 shares changing hands.

YGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

In other Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,445.47. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 100,000 shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$308,110.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,660.

About Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

