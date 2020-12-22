YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $605,327.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00142223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00725156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00167964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00376894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00071207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00108622 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

