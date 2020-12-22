Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

