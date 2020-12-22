Zacks: Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post $2.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.56 million and the lowest is $1.84 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $6.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $7.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 million to $8.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.95 million, with estimates ranging from $6.28 million to $19.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALBO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after acquiring an additional 501,710 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,793,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALBO stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

