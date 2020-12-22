Zacks: Analysts Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NASDAQ:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

CNR opened at $9.65 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.