Zacks: Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 3,559,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after buying an additional 698,701 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $44,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,201,000 after buying an additional 197,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB stock opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

