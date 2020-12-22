Zacks: Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.18.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $149.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $158.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

