Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $10.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.19 billion and the highest is $10.86 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $10.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $45.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.75 billion to $45.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $46.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,754,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 227,532 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

